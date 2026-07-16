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Lake revival under Namami Gange: Numaiya Dahi Lake to get STP and eco-tourism facilities

Officials said the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) is preparing proposals to restore the lake as part of its efforts to conserve ecologically important wetlands across the Ganga basin.

Published on: Jul 16, 2026 08:26 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, PRAYAGRAJ
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: Numaiya Dahi Lake, also known as Kheduwa Taal, will undergo restoration and beautification under the Namami Gange programme. A Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) is also planned to treat wastewater flowing into the lake.

The 48-hectare lake, located about 2 km from the Yamuna River, has already been declared a Wetland Forest under the Namami Gange scheme. It is an important habitat for aquatic life, local fishermen and migratory birds that visit during winter.

Officials said the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) is preparing proposals to restore the lake as part of its efforts to conserve ecologically important wetlands across the Ganga basin.

The lake, situated near Karehda, Jalalpur and Lakhanpur villages, is also a breeding ground for several fish species. Divisional forest officer Arvind Kumar Yadav said a watchtower and a camp office have already been built. The lake’s boundaries have also been demarcated with boundary pillars. Namami Gange senior officer Sanjeev Shakya said a committee of officials from different departments will prepare a detailed plan for the project. Surendra Singh Parmar, project manager of the Ganga Pollution Control Unit, said an STP is proposed to treat wastewater entering the lake.

 
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