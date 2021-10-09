Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Lakhimpur Kheri: Minister’s son appears before police, investigators begin questioning
others

Lakhimpur Kheri: Minister’s son appears before police, investigators begin questioning

The Lakhimpur police started questioning Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra on Saturday after he appeared before the investigators at the crime branch office at Lakhimpur reserve police lines, officials said
The violence broke out during the farmers’ protest in Lakhimpur Kheri district on Sunday. (ANI)
Updated on Oct 09, 2021 12:25 PM IST
By Rohit K Singh, Chandan Kumar, Deokant Pandey

The Lakhimpur police started questioning Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra on Saturday after he appeared before the investigators at the crime branch office at Lakhimpur reserve police lines, officials said.

A senior police official said Ashish Mishra reached the crime branch office at 10:40 am on Saturday. He appeared A few hours after the Lakhimpur police on Friday evening issued a second notice asking him to appear in connection with the violence that killed eight people, including four farmers.

Ashish Mishra, the prime accused in the case, was accompanied by his counsel Awadesh Singh and Lakhimpur Sadar MLA Yogesh Verma of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mishra was taken to a room inside the crime branch office where police personnel investigating the matter began questioning him. His counsel accompanied him in the questioning.

The second notice was issued against Ashish Mishra on Friday after he failed to show up in response to the first one and missed his 10 am deadline on Friday. Like the first, the second notice was pasted on the minister’s Lakhimpur Kheri residence directing Ashish Mishra to appear before the Lakhimpur Kheri police crime branch at reserve police lines at 10 am on Friday.

RELATED STORIES

The notice to Ashish Mishra was issued under Section 160 of the criminal procedure code and he was asked to appear in person and present evidence that he is aware of about the incident.

Earlier on Friday, members of the investigating reached the crime branch at around 9.30 am expecting that Mishra will present himself or at least send a representative. However, he did not show up.

A Lakhimpur Kheri police official said Ashish Mishra was untraceable and his last location was traced somewhere near the India-Nepal border close to Banbirpur village under Tikunia police station limits where the violence erupted after a car allegedly mowed down four farmers on Sunday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Congress leaders urge people to make ‘Kisan Nyay Rally’ a mega show in Varanasi

‘No plan, no salary’: NGT denies Goa govt 6 more months to complete coastal plan

DSP-rank officer to probe Naraingarh incident: Vij

Three killed of asphyxiation in Panipat sewage system
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP