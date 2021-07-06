Lal Bahadur Shastri’s grandson joins RLD

Former Prime Minister late Lal Bahadur Shastri’s grandson Vinamra Shastri joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in presence of party president Jayant Chaudhary in Delhi on Monday.

Jayant who is the grandson of former Prime Minister late Chaudhary Charan Singh said Vinamra would help strengthen his party.

“Vinamra Shastri who is beginning his political innings today would contribute to framing of economic policies and political strategies for RLD,” Jayant said. He said both Lal Bahadur Shastri and Chaudhari Charan Singh were seen as messiah of farmers and both families enjoyed cordial relations throughout.

“Vinamra had been heading the Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Foundation and had done a lot of work for the welfare and progress of farmers, soldiers, youth and other sections of the society. He has also led various corporate companies in different capacities,” said Anupam Mishra, RLD national spokesman.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh unit of the RLD has announced that it would launch a signature campaign against the increasing prices of diesel and petrol here in the state capital on Tuesday. The campaign, according to Mishra, will start from the Hamuman temple at 12 pm.