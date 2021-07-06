Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Lal Bahadur Shastri’s grandson joins RLD
others

Lal Bahadur Shastri’s grandson joins RLD

Former Prime Minister late Lal Bahadur Shastri’s grandson Vinamra Shastri joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in presence of party president Jayant Chaudhary in Delhi on Monday
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow:
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 12:17 AM IST
Late PM Lal Bahadur Shastri’s grandson Vinamra Shastri (L) with Jayant Chaudhary after joining RLD in New Delhi on Monday.

Former Prime Minister late Lal Bahadur Shastri’s grandson Vinamra Shastri joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in presence of party president Jayant Chaudhary in Delhi on Monday.

Jayant who is the grandson of former Prime Minister late Chaudhary Charan Singh said Vinamra would help strengthen his party.

“Vinamra Shastri who is beginning his political innings today would contribute to framing of economic policies and political strategies for RLD,” Jayant said. He said both Lal Bahadur Shastri and Chaudhari Charan Singh were seen as messiah of farmers and both families enjoyed cordial relations throughout.

“Vinamra had been heading the Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Foundation and had done a lot of work for the welfare and progress of farmers, soldiers, youth and other sections of the society. He has also led various corporate companies in different capacities,” said Anupam Mishra, RLD national spokesman.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh unit of the RLD has announced that it would launch a signature campaign against the increasing prices of diesel and petrol here in the state capital on Tuesday. The campaign, according to Mishra, will start from the Hamuman temple at 12 pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

This video of a doggo staring at a ball may seem sad but it has a funny twist

Hyena gives zookeeper ‘kisses’ in video gone viral. Over a million views so far

This wedding menu card from the 90s may leave you feeling nostalgic

Cat supervises human working on laptop, refuses to be petted hilariously. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Petrol Price
Horoscope Today
Chirag Paswan
Ram Vilas Paswan
CoWIN
Gold rate today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP