Land Dispute: Cash reward announced for arrest of BJP leader in farmer’s suicide case

KANPUR City police announced a cash reward on Monday for the arrest of BJP leader Priyaranjan Ashu Diwakar and four of his accomplices in connection with the suicide of a farmer whose land was allegedly grabbed by them.

Diwakar contested the Kishni assembly seat in Mainpuri on a BJP ticket and is currently a member of the state commission for the protection of child rights. Earlier, he was declared a proclaimed offender, and non-bailable warrants were issued for his arrest by the court.

The police have announced a cash reward of ₹50,000 for each of the accused. Joint Commissioner of Police, Anand Prakash Tiwari, said the reward has been announced for the arrest of the accused.

“Police teams are searching for the five remaining accused in the case in Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Mainpuri, Banda, Noida, Delhi, and Lucknow,” he said.

In Kanpur, the wife of the BJP leader, Anamika, was questioned for several hours regarding his whereabouts. In the last five days, police have questioned about 400 people and conducted more than 160 raids at different places.

Apart from the arrest, the police’s focus was on ensuring that the accused could not obtain bail from the high court. The chief investigator in the case has been asked to appear before the court and oppose the bail pleas.

Ashu Diwakar was named in the FIR lodged on September 12 following the suicide by farmer Babu Singh, who jumped in front of a moving train on September 9. A suicide note addressed to the chief minister was found on him, blaming the BJP leader and the land grab for his death.

The BJP leader had bought 10 bighas of land from Singh for ₹6.5 crore but did not pay him the money after the land registry. He had taken away the two checks previously given to him, claiming that there was some error, and promised to provide new ones the next day.

The farmer, who had run from pillar to post to receive his payment, took his own life after witnessing the plots being developed for commercial sale.

