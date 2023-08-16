Landslides cripple several parts of Manipur

Vehicular movement on National Highway 37 of the Imphal-Jiribam sector has been affected due to landslides caused by incessant rainfall in Manipur’s Noney district, people familiar with the development said.

Representational. (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The landslides happened between Taobam and Awangkhul areas late on Tuesday, they said.

“Authorities are trying their best to repair the route,” said a resident from Noney, 70 km west of Imphal.

Another resident claimed that there are also reports of landslides near Irang along the same highway, which is considered to be the second lifeline of the land-locked state.

Manipur had witnessed a massive landslide at a railway construction camp at Marangching village in Noney on June 29 last year. Altogether 79 people, including civilians, workers and army men, lost their lives during the massive natural disaster.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON