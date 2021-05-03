Home / Cities / Others / Langah’s son among five held with heroin during raid in Gurdaspur
others

Langah’s son among five held with heroin during raid in Gurdaspur

Gurdaspur SSP Dr Nanak Singh said they had a tip-off that some youngsters were coming to supply heroin to Rajesh Kumar at his house in Dhariwal town. The team conducted a raid at the house where they found five persons with heroin
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 01:24 AM IST
The accused are being quizzed on their network. (HT file)

Gurdaspur Police on Sunday arrested five persons, including Parkash Singh, son of former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) minister Sucha Singh Langah, after they were found inside a house in Dhariwal town with heroin on their person, during a raid.

Parkash’s father, who also served as an SGPC member, was excommunicated by the Akal Takht after a video, purportedly showing him in an objectionable position with a woman, was circulated on social media in 2017. He has been seeking pardon over the past week, with his parents also submitting an application to the Takht.

Gurdaspur SSP Dr Nanak Singh said they had a tip-off that some youngsters were coming to supply heroin to Rajesh Kumar at his house in Dhariwal town. The team conducted a raid at the house where they found five persons with heroin. Apart from Parkash and Kumar, the other accused are Aditya Mahajan, Kunal and Sudhir Singh, who belong to Dhariwal.

“On checking, 8gm heroin was recovered from Mahajan, while 2.5gm heroin and 2gm heroin was recovered from Kunal and Sudhir, respectively. The other two were consuming heroin. A case has been registered against all these accused under relevant sections of the NDPS. The accused are being quizzed about their network of drug trade,” the SSP added.

The former SAD minister said, “This is nothing, but a conspiracy of my rivals. They do not want me to be pardoned, and are afraid that as I am visiting the Sri Darbar Sahib for atonement, my prayer will be granted. My son is innocent. Police did not recover anything objectionable from him.”

Gurdaspur Police on Sunday arrested five persons, including Parkash Singh, son of former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) minister Sucha Singh Langah, after they were found inside a house in Dhariwal town with heroin on their person, during a raid.

Parkash’s father, who also served as an SGPC member, was excommunicated by the Akal Takht after a video, purportedly showing him in an objectionable position with a woman, was circulated on social media in 2017. He has been seeking pardon over the past week, with his parents also submitting an application to the Takht.

Gurdaspur SSP Dr Nanak Singh said they had a tip-off that some youngsters were coming to supply heroin to Rajesh Kumar at his house in Dhariwal town. The team conducted a raid at the house where they found five persons with heroin. Apart from Parkash and Kumar, the other accused are Aditya Mahajan, Kunal and Sudhir Singh, who belong to Dhariwal.

“On checking, 8gm heroin was recovered from Mahajan, while 2.5gm heroin and 2gm heroin was recovered from Kunal and Sudhir, respectively. The other two were consuming heroin. A case has been registered against all these accused under relevant sections of the NDPS. The accused are being quizzed about their network of drug trade,” the SSP added.

The former SAD minister said, “This is nothing, but a conspiracy of my rivals. They do not want me to be pardoned, and are afraid that as I am visiting the Sri Darbar Sahib for atonement, my prayer will be granted. My son is innocent. Police did not recover anything objectionable from him.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election Results 2021 LIVE
Kerala Election Results 2021 Live
Assam Election Results 2021 Live
2021 Election Results
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021 LIVE
Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP