Laser show, fireworks to add grandeur to Dev Deepawali in Varanasi

Ganga ghats in Varanasi are being spruced up for the upcoming festival of Dev Deepawali to be celebrated on November 27.

A Ganga ghat being painted and spruced up for the upcoming Dev Deepawali. (Rajesh Kumar/ht)

The stairs of the ghats are being painted along with the boats in vibrant colours and adding to the festivities is the facade lighting system which will illuminate the ghats. Devotees will be greeted with laser show at Kashi Vishwanath Dham’s Ganga gate and Chet Singh Ghat to add grandeur and colours to the celebration.

District magistrate S Rajalingam has instructed the officials of the tourism department to keep in touch with the Dev Deepawali committees that organise the festival and ensure that it is celebrated in a grand manner. There should be no laxity, he added.

Dev Deepawali draws lakhs of people, including thousands of foreign tourists, to the city to catch glimpses of the event which leaves everyone spellbound as twinkling diyas float on the Ganga.

This year, the administration has planned that lamps should be lit on the other side of the Ganga as well. Officials have requested the ashrams and mutts to light diyas.

According to officials, 12 lakh diyas, including 11 lakh earthen lamps and 1 lakh diya made of cow dung will be lit on all 85 ghats on the occasion of Dev Deepawali.

This time too, 20 sectors have been created for the Dev Deepawali across the Ganga. Laser show and fireworks show is being organised at Ganga Dwar of Baba Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Chet Singh Ghat, said a senior official.

Moreover, Ganga Mahotsav will begin at Rajghat and Rajendra Prasad Ghat together on Thursday. Winner of Kashi Sansad Sanskritik Mahotsav will give their presentations at the cultural evening of Ganga Mahotsav. The event will be held from November 23 to 26.

Senior officials held a meeting with boatmen as part of the preparation for Dev Deepawali. The officials told boatmen not to ply boats in inebriated condition, display number of passengers their respective boat may carry, and also don’t carry passengers beyond the capacity of the boats and do carry safety equipment. Regular checking of the boats will be done.