Last date for SC students applying for govt scholarship to study abroad is now June 20

PUNE Schedule Cast (SC) students applying for the Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Pardesh Scholarship to travel abroad for further studies, have been given an extension to submit applications.

Dhananjay Munde, minister of social justice and special assistance, made the announcement on Friday extending the deadline of June 18 till June 30.

Munde said, “After we received lots of requests from students who were entitled for this scheme, to extend the deadline, the decision was taken for students to be selected for the academic year 2021-22, under the Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj Pardesh Scholarship scheme. The las date is now June 30.”

Students wanting to apply should visit the official website of the government – www.maharashtra.gov.in. The complete application must be sent to – swfs.applications.2122@gmail.com with a hard copy submitted, along with required documents, to Social Welfare Commissionerate 3, Church road, Pune – 411001, addressed to Social Welfare Commissioner Dr Prashant Narnaware.

Meanwhile, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has decided to vaccinate all foreign students attached to the university. This vaccination drive is a joint venture between SPPU’s International students’ centre and the Indian Cultural Association, Pune, in collaboration with the World Organisation of Students and Youth.

A circular has been to colleges and institutions in this regard. The link to the google form is now available and all foreign students are requested to register for the vaccination drive.