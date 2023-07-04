Plastic ban order falls flat as LMC staff enjoys chai, chole-poori packed in polythenes

LUCKNOW Scenes at the Lucknow Municipal Corporation office in Lalbagh on Monday were reminiscent of a commonly used expression in the judicial parlance -- lawlessness reigns as law enforcers break laws.

The usage of single-use plastic goes on in the LMC office. (Deepak Gupta)

The officials of the civic body, which is responsible to implement and monitor the ban on single-use plastic in the state capital, were seen enjoying the morning tea in plastic disposable cups. The hot beverage was poured into these plastic cups from a transparent polythene bag in which it was packed by the tea-seller.

The usage of single-use plastic in the office didn’t stop here as the lunch ‘triumphed’ the morning tea. In the noon, several officials were seen relishing traditional Indian delicacies like poori-sabzi, chole kulche, and chole bhatoore, among others, which were brought in plastic bags from nearby shops.

The blatant disregard of the plastic ban comes just two days after municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh issued a strict order to do away with all plastic usage within the premises of the LMC office. In fact, he had asked all the LMC staffers to remove all plastic bags from their desks, tables, cupboards, almirahs, and record rooms.

Speaking on this violation of the plastic ban order, Sayyed Yawar Hussain Reshu, a six-time corporator from JC Bose Ward and the leader of the Opposition in LMC, said, “Perhaps, the ignorant attitude of the LMC reflects into its efforts to take action against plastic sellers in Lucknow. The drive against polythene has never yielded desired results because the LMC staff itself uses single-use plastic. Higher officials don’t have the courage to take action against their own employees. Due to this lackadaisical approach, the city is dealing with 30 lakh tonnes of solid waste, comprising a hill of plastic waste at the Shivri waste treatment plan.”

Significantly, on August 12, 2021, the Union ministry of environment, forest, and climate change notified the Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021. In the spirit of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsava’, the Union government ordered a ban on the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of identified single-use plastic items, which have low utility and high littering potential, all across the country.

When queried on the issue, mayor Sushma Kharakwal said, “I will issue written orders to ban the use of plastic on Tuesday. Besides, I will conduct a surprise inspection of the LMC office and nearby areas to ensure a ban on plastic. Heavy fine would be imposed on violators. I will not compromise on environmental safety issues. LMC is yet to set its record clean when it comes to protecting environment. Officials will have to be strict when it comes to protection of the environment.”

She added, “I have already started the scientific treatment of the hill of solid waste at the Shivri plant. Soon, tenders would be issued for its advanced scientific treatment. Additionally, I have directed officials to search for another landfill site as Lucknow needs more than one such space to deal with waste efficiently.”

Meanwhile, additional municipal commissioner, Abhay Pandey, skirted the question on the ongoing anti-plastic drive in Lucknow.

