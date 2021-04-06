Lawyer who filed PIL in Bombay HC against Anil Deshmukh

Jaishri Patil, the advocate who filed a petition in the Bombay high court (HC), seeking directions to Malabar Hill police to register a first information report (FIR) against state home minister Anil Deshmukh in light of the allegations made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, is no stranger to filing sensitive cases related to crime, the Constitution and human rights.

Some of the cases that she has taken up during her legal practice, which she started in 1998, include the dock workers’ and airline employees’ cases in 2005 and 2006, respectively.

She came to limelight after filing a petition challenging the state’s 2018 decision to extend the benefit of reservation to Maratha community. Patil, who also practices in Supreme Court, has filed several PILs before the Apex court and HC, challenging the vires of Maratha reservation.

The daughter of freedom fighter Dr Laxmanrao Patil who had participated in the liberation of Goa, she also holds a doctorate on the topic “Underworld Terrorism, Cross-border Terrorism and Human Rights, Study of Socio-Legal Aspects”. For seven years, she worked with the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC), where she undertook cases on custodial violence and sexual harassment of women at workplace. She has written a book titled Human Rights Perspective, during her tenure with MSHRC.

She is a member of the Indian Constitutionalist Council (ICC) – a group of advocates providing free legal aid to the poor.

Her husband, advocate Gunaratan Sadavarte, is also a practising lawyer in SC and HC, and has supported her in the Maratha reservation case.

Observation by HC on Jaishri Patil’s petition

“True, Dr Patil’s effort in drafting the CrWP (criminal writ petition) betrays lack of proper care and attention as well as expertise. But the issue raised by her is quite serious, and we do not think that it would be prudent to refuse interference only on such grounds.”