Lawyers abstain from judicial work at Allahabad High Court

The lawyers of high court abstained from judicial work after lunch on Friday as a mark of protest against the proposal to elevate certain advocates as high court judges, who had been practicing law not before the high court but before the Supreme Court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The work boycott, on a call given by Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA), will continue on Saturday.

According to HCBA, the decision of the collegium of Allahabad high court was against the earlier proposal sent by the HCBA on March 16, 2022 and August 23, 2022. In those proposals, it was requested to elevate only those lawyers as judges of this court, who were regularly practicing law either before the Allahabad high court or its Lucknow Bench.

“It is very unfortunate that despite the above two proposals by the HCBA, names of four lawyers of the Supreme Court has been proposed by the collegium of Allahabad High Court for being elevated as judges of high court at Allahabad and Lucknow. Hence, this proposal of collegiums would be vehemently opposed by the lawyers of this court,” the HCBA said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ashutosh Tripathi, joint secretary (press), said the above decision was taken in a meeting of HCBA, which was presided over by its president, Radha Kant Ojha and conducted by its secretary, SD Singh Jaudan.

Oudh Bar Association of high court at Lucknow has already passed a resolution to abstain from judicial work for two days as a mark of protest against the proposal sent by the high court collegiums at Allahabad to the supreme court collegium to elevate certain advocates, who are not practicing either before the high court at Allahabad or before its bench at Lucknow but were practicing law before the apex court.

Prominent among those who attended the meeting included former HCBA presidents – Rakesh Pandey and Anil Tiwari, former senior vice-president Daya Shankar Mishra, former secretaries Prabha Shankar Mishra, Ashok Kumar Singh and Suresh Chandra Pandey.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}