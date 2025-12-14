Search
Sun, Dec 14, 2025
Lax waste handling by bulk waste generators under scanner in Greater Noida

GREATER NOIDA: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has warned of penalties and legal action against industries and establishments failing to manage their waste responsibly, officials said on Saturday.

Industry representatives were told that non-compliance could undo broader efforts to make Greater Noida an environmentally sustainable industrial hub (Representative photo)

During an environmental workshop held this week, the authority’s health department flagged that despite clear provisions under the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, several bulk waste generators (BWGs) continue to neglect segregation and on-site waste processing — a lapse that directly affects public health and the environment.

Officials said BWGs are legally required to segregate waste at source, safely store it within their premises, process wet waste, and hand over segregated waste only to authorised agencies. Timely payment of user charges and regular submission of waste management reports to the authority are also mandatory, they said.

Gaurav Baghel, assistant manager at the health department, said that repeated violations would attract penalties and legal action. “Greater Noida’s cleanliness and environmental sustainability depend significantly on how industries manage their waste. Bulk generators cannot shift this responsibility elsewhere.”

The workshop, organised on the directions of additional chief executive officer of GNIDA, Shrilakshmi VS, was attended by representatives from industrial units, business associations and waste management experts. Officials said the objective was not only enforcement but also to address gaps in awareness and implementation.

A presentation by environmental organisation Feedback Foundation highlighted the updated Solid Waste Management Rules, including amendments notified in 2024, with a focus on the accountability of bulk generators.

The session underlined that improper handling of wet waste and poor segregation contribute to odour issues, vector breeding and increased pollution load on municipal systems.

Industry representatives were told that non-compliance could undo broader efforts to make Greater Noida an environmentally sustainable industrial hub. “If waste is not segregated at source, downstream treatment becomes ineffective, leading to public health risks”, an official associated with the session said.

