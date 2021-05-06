Home / Cities / Others / Leaves cancelled for police personnel
Leaves cancelled for police personnel

PATNA The state police headquarters has asked district and range police chiefs not to grant any leave to the personnel, saying their presence was necessary for effective implementation of the Covid-19 lockdown that will be in place in the state till May 15
By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 09:40 PM IST
PATNA

The state police headquarters has asked district and range police chiefs not to grant any leave to the personnel, saying their presence was necessary for effective implementation of the Covid-19 lockdown that will be in place in the state till May 15.

While routine leave applications have been cancelled, no new applications will be entertained, except for medical reasons or other emergencies

Additional director general (police headquarters) Jitendra Kumar said 85% of the state police personnel had taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and of them, around 65% have been administered the second dose too.

“In the second wave of Covid19 this year, 955 members of Bihar police are infected as on today,” said Kumar.

