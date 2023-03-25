Left-wing extremism seems in final stage: Shah at CRPF Raising Day ceremony

Union minister of home affairs (MHA) Amit Shah on Saturday said the fight against Left Wing Extremism (LWE) seems to be in the final stage and the credit to wipe out hindrances in the path of development in Maoist-hit areas goes to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah attends 84th Raising Day celebrations of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Bastar (Twitter/@PIB_India)

Shah was speaking at the 84th Raising Day event of CRPF. The event was held at the Karanpur camp of the 201st Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA), an elite unit of the CRPF.

This is the first time the CRPF’s annual celebration being held in a Maoist-affected area in Chhattisgarh.

The home minister said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and National Investigating Agency (NIA) have played an important role to stop Maoist funding.

Shah further appealed to security forces for the “valiant fight” against the LWE, until they are wiped out completely.

The home minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country’s security forces have fought a decisive battle against the LWE in the last nine years and achieved huge success.

“Incidents of LWE violence declined by 76% in the country compared to 2010 and at the same time, loss of lives (of civilians and security personnel) also went down by 78%,” Shah said.

“…I just want to tell you that our security forces have fought strongly against LWE in the last nine years and achieved success on all fronts. They have not only attained victory in pushing them to the back foot but also facilitated development to reach tribals,” said Shah.

Highlighting their role in the fight against Maoism, Shah praised the development made by the CRPF in Maoist-hit areas in the state.

He said that 763 CRPF personnel have made the supreme sacrifice during the drive to end LWE in Chhattisgarh.

“The fight against Left Wing Extremism seems to be in the final stages of victory and supreme sacrifice made by your family members of security personnel has a huge contribution in it,” Shah said addressing the relatives of martyred personnel who were present on the occasion.

He said that the CRPF has uprooted LWE which caused obstruction in the development of tribal areas.

Since the downfall of extremist activities, the region has seen growth and development with the construction of schools, roads, and the installation of mobile towers, Shah said.

“As a home minister, I wanted to say the credit to wipe hindrances to these development works in Maoist-hit areas only goes to the CRPF personnel,” he added.

Shah further said that the security vacuum in Bihar and Jharkhand is on the verge of coming to an end which has become possible due to CRPF and local police.

Speaking about the measures taken by the Central government in the interest of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has been focusing on the modernisation of CRPF.

He said the government is committed to providing facilities to security forces and standing with them in their pain.

In January, during his visit to Chhattisgarh’s Korba city, Shah said that the Union government aims to make the country free from Maoism before the 2024 parliamentary elections.

It is worth mentioning that a total of 38 CRPF units are currently deployed in Chhattisgarh to tackle the Maoist problem. The CRPF was established on 27 July 1939.