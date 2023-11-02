‘Less govt, more governance’ has catalysed growth trajectory, says Vice President in Varanasi

Company secretaries are the custodians of corporate governance upholding the compliance and governance of India Inc. high. They are the epicentre of the change in the regulatory regime and are playing a multifaceted role today, said Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar along with Governor Anandiben Patel at the 51st National Company Secretaries Conference ICSI held at Varanasi. (HT photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was speaking at the inaugural session of 51st national convention of company secretaries in Varanasi. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has organised a three-day event from November 2 to 4 in Varanasi on the theme India @ G20- Empowering sustainable future through governance & technology.

Commending the introduction of GST as ‘Tryst with modernity’, the Vice President stressed India has come a long way from ‘Tryst with destiny’ and that affirmative government policies have led to transparency, accountability, and efficient governance becoming the new norm.

He also said that “less government, more governance” has catalyzed the growth trajectory, which has now become exponential.

Reflecting on the evolution of the role of company secretaries from “mere record-keepers” to “custodians of corporate governance”, the Vice President said that they have now transformed into, “key pillars of governance and compliance within organizations, upholding the principles of transparency, ethics and accountability in corporate India”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dhankhar, graced the convention as the chief guest and Governor Anandiben Patel was the guest of honour on the occasion.

Governor Anandiben Patel said, “Company secretaries have a prominent role to play in helping corporates tread the path of progress. I appreciate the institute for shaping such important professionals of the country and organising events like these that give an opportunity of extensive learning”.

Dr Manoj Govil, secretary, ministry of corporate affairs, said “The Government has reposed its faith on the company secretary professionals who are greatly responsible for making India an efficient and transparent nation. The National Convention will be an opportunity for brainstorming and learning”.

CS Manish Gupta, president, the ICSI, spoke about the various initiatives taken by the institute towards the growth and development of its stakeholders including the new course curriculum and the important subjects introduced to create a strong foundation of the profession.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ICSI unveiled some publications on the occasion-- convention souvenir, handbook on benefits for the members of ICSI, ICSI (management and development of company secretaries in practice) guidelines, 2023. Also unveiled initiative such as ESG conclave and 3rd international conference in Singapore in April, 2024.

The event witnessed the presence of around 1500 company secretaries, professionals, directors, senior government officers, and other stakeholders in person and approximately 10,000 delegates attended the event in virtual mode.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!