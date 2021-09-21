Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Let sitting HC judge probe ABAP chief’s death: Akhilesh

Akhilesh told mediapersons that Mahant Narendra Giri’s followers want the whole truth behind the Mahant’s death to come out in the open
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 11:14 PM IST
Akhilesh Yadav, Former UP CM and SP chief, at Baghambari Math in Prayagraj on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded that the death of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) president Mahant Narendra Giri be probed by a sitting high court judge, on Tuesday. He said that a number of suspicious circumstances surround his death and the truth will come out if the probe was undertaken under a high court judge.

Akhilesh Yadav was in Prayagraj to pay his last respects to Mahant Narendra Giri at his Baghambari Math ashram. He termed the senior seer’s death as a huge loss for everyone.

Later, talking to mediapersons, Akhilesh said that the Akhara Parishad, Mahant Narendra Giri’s followers and disciples want the whole truth behind the mystery and circumstances in which the Mahant’s death took place, to come to the fore.

“If Mahant Narendra Giri was worried, stressed, facing any other problem or his land was being grabbed by someone, it will all come out if an impartial probe is conducted by a sitting high court judge,” the SP chief said.

The former UP CM recalled the contributions of Mahant Narendra Giri towards making Kumbh-2019 a success. He specially highlighted the personal interest that the senior seer took in ensuring that every ritual and ceremony during the mega religious fair was conducted as per the norms laid down. “I was lucky to have always received his blessings, including during the Kumbh,” he added.

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav landed at the Bamrauli airport and directly proceeded towards the Baghambari Math.

