LG inaugurates anti-smog system in Dwarka

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena inaugurated an automatic anti-smog misting system at Dwarka Sector-19 on Friday. LG VK Saxena inaugurating the anti-smog system. (Hindustan Times)

Under the system, developed by Delhi Development Authority, 166 streetlight poles have been equipped with 30 high-pressure nozzles each along a 6.8km stretch.

“Every winter, Delhi faces a severe air pollution crisis. This system is a step towards tackling that. I appeal to the people to take every possible step to curb air pollution. Even small measures can have a big impact,” the LG said, stressing the role of behavioural measures in improving air quality.

The areas covered by the system include the stretch from Chandanwari Apartments in Sector-10 to Omaxe Mall in Sector-19 on DDA road no. 224, and the stretch from Command Tank in Sector-20 to Sector-21 metro station on DDA road no. 210. In November 2024, Saxena had launched a pilot anti-smog mist spray system installed across 14 electric poles on road no. 224.

The system inaugurated on Friday not only equips more streetlight poles, but also has the nozzles positioned at a height of 5 metres – higher than their positioning at 3 metres during the trial run.

“The new positioning will prove more efficient in settling the smog. The nozzles will release RO-treated water at a discharge rate of 2.8 litres per hour, which will help reduce suspended particulate matter, dust and fine pollutants such as black carbon, thereby contributing to improved air quality in the area,” said a DDA official.

Additionally, the mist sprayed by the system would also help prevent settling of dust on the plants and trees along the stretch. DDA has constructed three pump houses to provide RO-purified water to the system. The waste water generated from the purification process will be used for irrigation purposes, according to DDA.