...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

LG seeks action plan to make CP, Khan Market pedestrian-friendly

Delhi's LG has requested a pedestrianisation action plan for Connaught Place and Khan Market to enhance civic services and address operational challenges.

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 04:48 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has sought an action plan for pedestrianisation projects in high-footfall areas of Connaught Place and Khan Market to ensure the provision of essential civic services, a senior official from the LG secretariat said on Wednesday.

The pedestrianisation plan for Connaught Place has been on the cards for over two decades and NDMC held train runs in 2019 and 2022. (HT Archive)

“The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has been asked to undertake a study and submit a plan to make both these iconic commercial hubs pedestrian-friendly,” an official said.

The directions came during the LG’s review meeting on the functioning and initiatives of the NDMC. “Reviewed the status and progress of key initiatives and ongoing works undertaken by the NDMC in a meeting with the chairperson (Keshav Chandra). The discussion focused on addressing operational challenges, augmenting infrastructure, and ensuring the effective delivery of essential civic services across the New Delhi area and developing pedestrian-friendly solutions in high-footfall areas such as Khan Market and Connaught Place,” Sandhu posted on X.

To be sure, the pedestrianisation plan for Connaught Place has been on the cards for over two decades. NDMC held train runs in 2019 and 2022 to turn its roads into pedestrian-only spaces at the markets on weekends, in conjunction with the traffic police, but the move received objections from the ‘traders’ bodies. The New Delhi Traders Association argued that they were not consulted and that a ban on vehicles could impact their sales.

 
khan market connaught place new delhi municipal council
Home / Cities / Other Cities / LG seeks action plan to make CP, Khan Market pedestrian-friendly
Home / Cities / Other Cities / LG seeks action plan to make CP, Khan Market pedestrian-friendly
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.