Library for personnel, families: Muzaffarnagar SSP’s effort gets great response

The police library, established in the police lines, was inaugurated by head constable Rajesh Singh’s 8-year-old daughter, Prakriti, on Sunday
By S Raju, Meerut
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 11:35 PM IST
The police library in Muzaffarnagar (HT Photo)

Nisha Choudhary joined the police force 10 years ago when she was 19 years old. She actually wanted to be an army officer but didn’t get the proper guidance and access to books required to fulfil her dreams.

Ten years later, Nisha, who is posted as a constable in Muzaffarnagar, has access to a good library set up by the efforts of SSP of Muzaffarnagar Abhishek Yadav. She is now preparing for the civil services and the library set up for police personnel and their families has come as a boon for her.

A visibly happy Nisha said that she also motivated her husband and their 7-year-old son to join the library, and they became members immediately after its inauguration on Sunday. “My son is preparing for the Math Olympiad and he has received some good books from the library for preparation,” said Nisha.

SSP Abhishek Yadav, whose brainchild the library is, believes that books offer an exposure to the richness, beauty and brilliance of this world to all of us in a manner that is incomparable to anything else.

“Children of police personnel miss the exposure due to the lack of well-stocked libraries which are easily accessible and cheap. Keeping this in mind, Muzaffarnagar Police has inaugurated its very own Police Library for its staff and families,” he said.

“A lot of police personnel prepare for competitive exams while working and we have tried to create a storehouse of books to aid them in that process and also provide them a space to study peacefully since barracks are rarely quiet or peaceful,” explained Yadav, who had also opened a ‘Police Cafe’ inside the police lines to provide police personnel a comfortable, hygienic and stylish place to have food and snacks with steaming coffee.

Constable Abhishek Tyagi has been given the responsibility to look after the library. According to him, the library is receiving an overwhelming response from Day One. “Fifty persons have joined the library on the very first day and more than 200 persons have visited it,” said Tyagi, who himself is fond of books and is also an avid reader.

The SSP said that the library is stocked with more than 1,000 books from varied fields like school education, competitive exams, finance, health & fitness, self help, autobiographies and biographies, spiritual, fiction (Hindi and English), inspirational and others. It also has an e-Learning Centre with four desktops that allows free access to the internet to those interested in online study.

He further said that “Access to the library, reading there and e-learning centre is free. There is a membership card with a monthly fee of 50 only if you want to issue a book and take it with you.

