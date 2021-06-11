Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lightening kills 4 at Fatuha

By Avinash Kumar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 09:32 PM IST
PATNA

Four persons died after lightning struck them near Fatuha railway station in Patna on Friday.

A video of the incident, which has since gone viral on social media, shows a group of men standing under a tree when lightning strikes them.

According to the police, all victims were rushed to Patna Medical College and Hospital. Two of them died on the way while another two succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Police said victims were residents of Purulia district in West Bengal and were gypsies. They had taken shelter under a tree as it was raining.

