Like Indore, LMC to set up material resource recovery centres to improve waste disposal

LUCKNOW: To improve solid waste management in the city, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has decided to set up 10 material resource recovery centres for proper recovery of usable material from the garbage piles. This is in line with the waste disposal model adopted by the civic body of Indore, which has been bagging the top spot on the cleanliness index for the past few years.

Speaking on the proposed development, Inderjeet Singh, municipal commissioner, said, “Material resource recovery, also called a material reclamation/recycling facility, is a plant that separates and prepares single-stream recycling material to be sold to end buyers. The focus of the LMC is to reduce, recycle and reuse plastic and other waste material.”

The officer further said, “Material recovery facilities sort a wide array of recyclable items -- like glass, bottles, plastic, cardboard, metal containers, aluminium, steel cans, and cartons, among others. Indore has also adopted this method to treat its waste in a better way.”

Besides, the LMC is also educating residents on the benefits of segregating waste. “This helps in better management of organic and inorganic waste disposal,” added Singh. According to the Solid Waste Management Rules of 2016, residents are responsible for segregating waste into three distinct categories -- wet, dry, and hazardous.