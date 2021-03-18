Home / Cities / Others / Lila Poonawalla Foundation awards scholarships to 750 girls in Pune
others

Lila Poonawalla Foundation awards scholarships to 750 girls in Pune

PUNE The Lila Poonawalla Foundation (LPF) recently awarded scholarships to meritorious, but financially challenged girls from Pune
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 12:52 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE The Lila Poonawalla Foundation (LPF) recently awarded scholarships to meritorious, but financially challenged girls from Pune. These girls are pursuing their under-graduation degrees in Engineering, Pharmacy and Nursing.

Keeping in mind the pandemic prevention protocols, the award function was spread across three days.

“My vision is to put the foundation on the India map, so that more deserving girls get an opportunity to pursue their aspirations of professional education and career,” said foundation chairperson Lila Poonawalla.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Parliament LIVE
India vs England 4th T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Amrita Rao
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP