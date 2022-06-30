Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Link IITs with industries: Ex-director IIT-Delhi
others

Link IITs with industries: Ex-director IIT-Delhi

The former director of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-Delhi), prof DP Kothari, has suggested that all the IITs should be linked to industries to give IIT engineers the opportunity to gain practical experience in the industry.
Prof DP Kothari with Prof RK Saket at IIT-BHU on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jun 30, 2022 11:05 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Former director of Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, (IIT-Delhi) prof DP Kothari has suggested that all the IITs should be connected to industries to give IIT engineers a chance to have a work experience in that field.

During his visit to the IIT-BHU, he said, “There is a practice school programme at Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani, that ensures that every student of engineering works in industry for a few months before completing their graduation so that they may get an experience about industries and adapt themselves quickly to careers in industry.”

Prof Kothari also said Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan should take an initiative in this regard. He said sincere planning should be done to link the IITs and other engineering institutes with the industries.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP