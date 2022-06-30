Link IITs with industries: Ex-director IIT-Delhi

Former director of Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, (IIT-Delhi) prof DP Kothari has suggested that all the IITs should be connected to industries to give IIT engineers a chance to have a work experience in that field.

During his visit to the IIT-BHU, he said, “There is a practice school programme at Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani, that ensures that every student of engineering works in industry for a few months before completing their graduation so that they may get an experience about industries and adapt themselves quickly to careers in industry.”

Prof Kothari also said Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan should take an initiative in this regard. He said sincere planning should be done to link the IITs and other engineering institutes with the industries.