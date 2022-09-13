List of Prayagraj schools sans proper road sent to DM

Primary and upper primary schools lacking proper approach roads may soon get proper roads leading right up to their gates in Prayagraj. The chief minister’s office has sent a missive to divisional commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant seeking a report on all such schools running in the Prayagraj district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hindustan Times had published a report, ‘Prayagraj; 253 primary schools lack paved road within 1 km radius’, in its edition dated August 29, 2022.

Following the missive from the CM’s office, district magistrate of Prayagraj, Sanjay Kumar Khatri, instructed chief development officer (CDO) Sipu Giri to submit a report on all such schools on September 5. This led to the CDO seeking the information based on the actual situation from basic shiksha adhikari (BSA), Prayagraj, Praveen Kumar Tiwari, on September 7.

“We have identified and submitted a list of 134 primary (Class 1 to 5), upper primary (Class 5 to 8) and composite schools (Class 1 to 8) schools lacking proper roads to senior district officials as sought,” said BSA Tiwari citing a letter sent by him to the district magistrate dated September 9, a copy of which is with HT.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The BSA also sent a list of these schools to chairman of Zila Panchayat VK Singh and district Panchayati Raj officer so that necessary steps can be taken to rectify the issue.

The list of such schools that the BSA has sent after spot verification by block education officers (BEOs) concerned, has 15 such schools from Manda development block followed by 13 schools each at Handia, Saidabad and Phulpur along with 12 in Karachhana, 11 in Bahariya and nine in Dhanupur, among others that lack proper approach roads till date. Out of the 134 schools, 12 have damaged pathways while 122 have non-metalled approach ways.