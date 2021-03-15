Home / Cities / Others / List of religious structures on public roads in Ayodhya sent to UP govt
LUCKNOW The Ayodhya administration on Sunday sent to the state government a list of religious structures that had come up on public roads/pavements after January 1, 2011 and were causing hindrance to traffic
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:35 AM IST
Such structures could be seen everywhere in Ayodhya – even in narrow lanes and bylanes. After clearance from the state government, these will be demolished, said officials of the district administration.

The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation also helped the district administration in identifying religious structures blocking roads.

It may be pointed out that the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court had ordered the UP government to remove all religious structures (constructed after January 1, 2011) causing hindrance to traffic.

In compliance of the HC’s order, the state government ordered that no religious construction be allowed on roads, lanes, footpaths or along national and state highways.

Last week, in a communiqué to all divisional commissioners, district magistrates, all police officers, the government ordered that all such religious constructions made on public property after January 1, 2011 be identified and removed.

