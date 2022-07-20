Little rain but Ganga, Yamuna waters rising in Prayagraj

Farmers and Prayagraj citizens may continue to wait for the monsoon proper to hit the region but the water level in both the Ganga and the Yamuna has begun rising at an alarming rate. Boatmen and even the priests (pandas) active on the Sangam banks have already started shifting their belongings to higher ground as the water rises in the two rivers.

The rise in water level in both rivers is due to heavy rainfall in higher regions of the country and the tributaries feeding both Ganga and Yamuna with rain water. The latter is swelling because of the increased volume of water brought by rivers like Betwa, Chabal etc.

On the other hand, the district is reeling under extreme dry conditions as farmers are waiting for the rains.

Although the water level in both Ganga and Yamuna, is far below the danger mark (which is 84.73 mts), but with the rapidly increasing level of water, the apprehension of water entering houses in low-lying areas of Sangam city has forced the district administration to go on the alert.

The level of water, as recorded by the flood control unit of Prayagraj on Wednesday noon at Phaphamau was 77.54mt while it was 74.24 mt at Chatnag. Likewise, the level of water of the Yamuna at Naini stood at 74.97mts.

“While the Ganga has risen by around 3cm at Phaphamau, it has increased by 7cm at Chatnag during the past 24 hours. The level of water in Yamuna has increased by 48cm in the past 24 hours,” said Brijesh Kumar Verma, executive engineer of the flood control unit of Prayagraj. “We are keeping a close watch”, he added.

Former SP Rajya Sabha member, Reoti Raman Singh has written to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding that the entire state, including Prayagraj region, be declared drought-hit. Because of the delay in rains, 70% of paddy has not yet been planted, he had pointed out.