Live-in partner held for murder of woman in Bhalswa Dairy

A week after the body of a 35-year-old widow with head injuries and cloth stuffed in her mouth was found at her home in outer Delhi’s Bhalswa Dairy, the police on Tuesday said they had solved the case and arrested a 27-year-old man who had been living with her.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Ghanshyam Bansal said that on January 4, the police had received a call regarding a woman lying dead at her home. A police team reached the spot and found the woman’s body on the floor,bleeding from the head.

A piece of cloth was found stuffed in her mouth. A blunt wooden object with bloodstains was found near the body, suggesting that it was used to kill the woman, whose two children were also found at home. The crime scene inspection suggested that the killer had first attacked the woman with the blunt object and then stuffed the cloth in her mouth to gag her and stop her from screaming for help, the police said.

“The woman’s body was sent to a government hospital mortuary for autopsy and a case of murder was registered. Teams were formed to identify and nab the suspect,” said additional DCP Bansal.

During the probe, a police officer associated with the case said, on the condition of anonymity, the statements of the woman’s two children, aged 13 and 11 years, and her neighbours were recorded.

“It was learnt that the woman’s husband had died around six years ago. For the past six months, a man from Bihar, identified as Mukesh alias Bucchu, had been living with her. The woman ran a roadside eatery and Mukesh had been working there for the past three years,” the officer said.

Since Mukesh’s was also missing since the woman’s murder, he became the prime suspect and the police launched a manhunt to nab him. The police put his cellphone on surveillance and found its location to be outer Delhi.

“We collected details about Mukesh’s relatives and friends and searched his possible hideouts in outer Delhi. He was caught on Sunday from Mukundpur area,” the officer added.

During the interrogation, the officer said Mukesh confessed to the crime and said he attacked the woman following an altercation they had over getting married. “The woman wanted to marry Mukesh but he was not ready for it,” the officer said, quoting Mukesh’s disclosure statement.