Lko dist officials meet Muslim clerics, discuss peaceful Holi & Shab-e-Barat celebrations

LUCKNOW District authorities have begun preparing for the two upcoming festivals -- Holi and Shab-e-Barat -- co-incidentally falling on the same day. This year, both Holika Dahan (popular as Chhoti Holi) and Shab-e-Barat will fall on March 7. To ensure peaceful celebrations and prevent any toward incident, senior authorities of the police department, district administration, and other concerned departments held a meeting with Muslim clerics at the Islamic Centre of India in Aishbagh on Thursday.

“Holi and Shab-e-Barat are both important festivals. While we pay respects to our ancestors on Shab-e-Barat, Holi is a festival of joy for our Hindu brothers and sisters. I am confident that these festivals will be observed peacefully, displaying our society’s secular fabric. Both the communities respect each other’s religious sentiments,” said Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali Imam, the chairman of the Islamic Centre of India. He added, “Muslims should visit the grave of their loved ones only after 5 pm.”

Meanwhile, Piyush Moradia, joint commissioner of police, said, “Adequate arrangements would be made on the occasion of Holi and Shab-e-Barat to maintain law and order. The two festivals were celebrated together last year as well. Lucknowites are peace-loving people. This year too, there will be adequate arrangements to ensure law and order.” He also thanked Maulana Khalid Rasheed for his cooperation in maintaining peace and harmony in the city.

