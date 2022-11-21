LMC approves 1.9k cr revised budget, raises spending on cleaning, waste disposal & streetlights

Lucknow: The Lucknow Municipal Corporation passed its revised budget of ₹1,957.5 crore expenditure (against an income of ₹1958.24 crore) for the financial year 2022-23 through a voice vote on Monday. The budget, passed by the civic body’s executive committee, raises allocations in several key areas, including cleanliness, waste disposal, and upkeep of streetlights.

Speaking about the budget, mayor Sanyukta Bhatia said, “No new tax has been imposed on city residents in the revised budget. Besides, the allocations in the budget have been decided to keep the city clean. For instance, the LMC has increased its expenditure on solid waste management to ensure proper garbage disposal in the city.”

The expenditure on urban solid waste management has been increased from ₹40 crore to ₹75 crore. Similarly, the LMC will now spend ₹117 crore to keep the city clean instead of the earlier approved amount of ₹110 crore.

Other highlights of the budget include -- increasing expenditure on streetlights from ₹12 crore to ₹13 crore. Also, the budget of the Jal Kal Vibhaag (water department) has been raised from ₹379.3 crore to ₹378.81 crore.

