LMC begins construction of waste transfer station under Swachh Bharat Mission

Lucknow In a bid bolster the city’s waste management infrastructure, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has started the construction of a waste transfer station in the Kesari Kheda and Ghaila area. The initiative is part of the city’s commitment to the Swachh Bharat Mission, aiming to enhance solid waste management practices.

Speaking on the development, Pankaj Srivastava, the additional municipal commissioner, said, “LMC has initiated the construction work at an accelerated pace. The waste transfer station will serve as a vital hub where solid waste from Zone-3 and Zone-5 will be temporarily stationed. The facility will play a crucial role in sorting wet and dry waste before its transportation to the processing plant at Shivri.”

Highlighting the operational details, Srivastava added, “Approximately 100 metric tonnes of waste will undergo separation daily at the transfer station. Following this process, it will be transported to the processing plant located at Shivri for further treatment.” The responsibility for constructing the transfer station has been entrusted to the TPS company, with a directive to complete the project promptly.

The construction progress is under the vigilant supervision of additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Srivastava, environmental engineer Sanjeev Pradhan, and municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh. This strategic move aligns with the city’s commitment to comply with the Solid Waste Rules-2016.

