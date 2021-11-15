Locals flee Gaya village after public executions by Maoists

At least 12 families have fled Monwar village in Bihar’s Gaya district after the public execution of four persons by alleged Maoists on Saturday, police said.

Monwar village is located in Dumaria bloack, nearly 193 kilometres south-east of the state capital Patna, in a hilly forest area on the border of Gaya and Aurangabad districts of Bihar and Palamu district of Jharkhand. One needs to walk around seven kilometres to reach the village.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said these families have shifted to the houses of their relatives in adjoining villages after the Maoists killed two couples late on Saturday during a jan adalat (kangaroo court of Maoists), branding them as police informers.

The incident occurred at the same spot where four Maoist leaders were killed in an encounter with security forces on March 16 this year.

The four villagers done to death by hanging by Maoists were identified as Mahendra Bhokta, his wife Manojwa Devi, brother Satyendra Bhokta and his wife Sunita Devi. Police said the Maoists also ordered Bhokta families and their sympathisers to leave the village and threatened them with dire consequences if they failed to do so.

Following this, Mahendra’s mother Sukwaria Devi, father Saryug Singh Bhokta, his 10-year-old son, besides two nephews and a niece, aged 10-16, have shifted to a relative’s house at a nearby village, barely one kilometre from the spot.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Monday, when this reporter reached the village, he found no police presence there. Young people, afraid of the police who often pick them up for interrogation after any Maoist violence, had left the place. A few still around said those who have fled are scared both of police and Maoists. Most of the villagers here are engaged in making beedis, collecting mahua and preparing bamboo articles.

Some of the victims’ family members, including Pintu Devi and Babita Devi, staying in a nearby school, said the Maoists first captured the children and bolted them in another house. “Then they killed four members and left behind a seven-page pamphlet, saying it was to avenge the killing of four of their commanders by security forces at the same place,” they said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Maoists also alleged that their comrades were given poison in the meal by the women, which caused their death.

Gaya’s senior superintendent of police Aditya Kumar said a case has been lodged against 15 persons, including Vivek Yadav, Indal, and 40 unidentified Maoists on the statement of Mangroo Bhokta, a family member of the victims.

Asked about the security arrangements for the victims’ family, the SSP said they had shifted to another place.

According to a senior police official of the state police headquarters, this was the first time in years that a kangaroo court was held in the state and people executed in public. “In 2015, 18 people were killed by Maoists in ‘kangaroo courts’ on suspicions of being police informers,” the official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Locals said the number of people being killed by Maoists in the area is underreported. “Deaths are not being reported owing to the fear of reprisals. Maoists are killing locals to teach them a lesson,” said a local, adding that there are around 50 scheduled caste families in the village, mostly daily wagers, some of whom had links with Maoists in the past.

The ground report

Remote location

Monwar village is 193 kms south-east of Patna, in a hilly forest area on the border of Gaya and Aurangabad districts of Bihar and Palamu district of Jharkhand. One needs to walk around seven kilometres to reach the village.

Revenge killing

The incident occurred at the same spot where four Maoist leaders were killed in an encounter with security forces on March 16 this year. After hanging four villagers on Saturday night, ultras said it was to avenge the killing of their comrades.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}