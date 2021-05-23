Home / Cities / Others / Lohegaon Airport is operational, director clarifies after social media rumours on closure
others

Lohegaon Airport is operational, director clarifies after social media rumours on closure

PUNE Daily flight operations from the Lohegaon airport in Pune are as per schedule and there is no plan for closure by the Airport Authority of India (AAI)
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 08:53 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE Daily flight operations from the Lohegaon airport in Pune are as per schedule and there is no plan for closure by the Airport Authority of India (AAI).

Pune airport director Kuldeep Singh said, “All passengers please note that Pune Airport is operational and there is no closure planned at the moment. The airport is operational between 8 am and 8 pm every day. You can check on airline or travel websites for flights between Pune and Bengaluru.”

The clarification on Sunday came after rumours on social media that Pune airport was to be closed for four days.

“Please note that all passengers arriving from any airport outside Maharashtra to Pune should have a negative RT-PCR test report before boarding the flight,” Singh said.

Flights from Pune travel to Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Patna, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bhubaneshwar, Hyderabad, and Cochin.

Frequent flyer Shweta Adlakha said, “I often travel to Delhi and Kolkata for official and personal work. I am planning to go this week, but when I got a message on social media about Pune airport being closed I got confused. With the clarification from AAI Pune on their official Twitter handle, I am relieved.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
MiG-21
Covid-19 Testing Kit
Rajiv Gandhi
Radhika Apte
TS SSC Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP