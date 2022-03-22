Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Lone Covid case detected in Ludhiana

A single coronavirus case was reported in the district on Monday, taking the Covid count to 1,09,763
Published on Mar 22, 2022 12:20 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A single coronavirus case was reported in the district on Monday, taking the Covid count to 1,09,763.

Around 1,07,467 patients have recovered, while 2,278 have succumbed to the virus. Active cases stand at 18, of which 16 are under home isolation and two are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. The administration has urged residents to continue taking precautions.

