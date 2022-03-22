Lone Covid case detected in Ludhiana

A single coronavirus case was reported in the district on Monday, taking the Covid count to 1,09,763.

Around 1,07,467 patients have recovered, while 2,278 have succumbed to the virus. Active cases stand at 18, of which 16 are under home isolation and two are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. The administration has urged residents to continue taking precautions.

