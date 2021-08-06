Long queues outside Metro stations to continue as DMRC says need to ensure distancing inside

New Delhi: Long queues outside some Metro stations may continue for a while as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday clarified that it can’t open more number of gates in order to ensure social distancing inside stations.

In a statement on Thursday, DMRC said that its entire fleet of about 2,000 coaches, with a seating capacity of 1 lakh, is currently operational. Last month, the government allowed 100% seating in Metro trains, revising its earlier limit of only allowing 50% seating in trains.

Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communications, DMRC, said, “More than two lakh passengers come to the Metro stations daily during peak hours. Since the number of available seating space is not enough to permit entry to all two lakh passengers, they are required to be regulated…This will obviously lead to a large number of passengers having to wait outside the stations.”

While there is demand for the opening of more gates at stations, DMRC officials said that it will become difficult to regulate the crowd and ensure social distancing if more gates are opened.

DMRC officials said that there have been incidents of impatient passengers trying to barge into Metro stations by forcibly opening and damaging the gates, and manhandling the DMRC and CISF personnel on duty. “Such acts not only cause law and order issues but also put lives of co-passengers and Metro officials at risk, besides increasing the risk of Covid spread,” said Dayal.

DMRC has urged people to travel during peak hours only if it is absolutely essential.