Home / Cities / Others / Lt Gen Nain assures Dr Chavan of vaccination for PCDA (O) staff and families
others

Lt Gen Nain assures Dr Chavan of vaccination for PCDA (O) staff and families

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 09:25 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE A meeting was held between Lt Gen JS Nain, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Southern Command, and Dr Rajeev S Chavan, principal controller of Defence Accounts (officers) on Wednesday.

Lt Gen Nain assured Dr Chavan that the 200 staff of the PCDA (O), and their familie,s would receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

It was decided during the meeting that both the organisations will appoint a nodal officer of the rank of Colonel, for better coordination, prompt delivery and early redressal of grievances of Army officers.

Issues pertaining to disbursement of pension related matters of veterans, widows and re-employed Army pensioners were also discussed.

With reference to training of Army officers it was decided to hold regular webinars to make them aware of their entitlements and redress their problems relating to pay anomalies.

The Army Commander also said that there is ample scope for simplification and rationalisation of various cumbersome procedures for correct, error-free and prompt payment of all claims. Dr Chavan said that digitisation of pay-related documents is already underway for ease of accessibility, accountability and transparency.

Dr Chavan took over as principal controller of Defence Accounts (officers) on May 17.

