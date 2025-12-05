LT Grade Teachers’ Recruitment Exams: First phase to begin today; PCS exam-level security deployed

After a gap of seven years, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will conduct the LT Grade (Assistant Teacher) recruitment examination to fill 7,466 vacancies in government-run secondary schools. Security arrangements will be on par with those used for the PCS examinations. UPPSC headquarters in Prayagraj

The LT Grade exams are scheduled to be held on December 6, 7 and 21 for select subjects, while exams for the remaining subjects will commence from January 2026 onwards.

A total of 12,36,238 candidates have registered for the exam, prompting the commission to implement a highly advanced and foolproof security protocol, officials said.

According to the UPPSC, both question paper booklets and answer sheets have been secured using a five-tier packaging system. A senior official detailed the layers: a shield box, sealed packing on all sides, a seal-core layer, poly packs containing 24 booklets each, and an additional poly pack for each individual question paper.

The confidential trunk containing the sealed question papers will be opened at examination centres exactly 45 minutes before the exam, in the presence of the sector magistrate, static magistrate, and centre administrator. At this stage, officials will prepare an opening certificate, recording the names, designations, mobile numbers, signatures, date, and time of all officers present, the official added.

For context, the previous LT Grade teacher recruitment exam, held in 2018, saw 7,63,317 applicants vying for 10,768 posts.

Prayagraj District Inspector of Schools (DIoS) PN Singh, who is supervising local arrangements, confirmed that preparations for the first day of the exam are complete. On December 6, General Studies and Mathematics will be held in the first shift (9 am–11 am), followed by General Studies and Hindi in the second shift (3 pm–5 pm). On December 7, General Studies and Science will be conducted in the first shift, and General Studies and Sanskrit in the second. A total of 17 centres have been designated in Prayagraj, he added.

Officials said that 15 minutes before the exam, after biometric and Aadhaar verification is completed, the poly packs containing question booklets will be opened inside each examination hall under the sector magistrate’s supervision. Another opening certificate will be prepared and signed by the concerned officials, as well as two candidates present in the room. Ten minutes before commencement, the final seal will be broken after the booklets are shown to candidates, and the distribution of question papers and answer sheets will follow the prescribed protocol.

Each question paper and answer sheet will carry a matching barcode to prevent mismatches. If any discrepancy is detected, both will be replaced immediately and the details recorded in Form 9A. Even if no issue arises, a nil report must be submitted.

Once the exam begins, all unused question papers and answer sheets will be resealed and kept securely. After the examination, answer sheets will be sealed in the presence of candidates and dispatched to the commission under three-layer security. The entire process will remain under continuous CCTV surveillance to ensure transparency and integrity.