LU eyes int’l collaboration with Spain’s IQS Ramon Llull University

LUCKNOW The University of Lucknow is exploring an international collaboration to start a dual degree program in Business Administration with Barcelona (Spain)-based IQS Ramon Llull University.

The University of Lucknow is looking to deepen its collaboration with IQS Ramon Llull University. (File photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prof. Poonam Tandon, Dean Academics and Dean Students Welfare; Prof. R.P. Singh, Director of International Collaboration and ISA; and Professor Sangeeta Sahu, Head of the Department of Business Administration, represented the University of Lucknow during this online meeting.

Carlos Moslares, manager of International Programs at IQS, University Ramon LLull, expressed interest in exploring a potential dual degree program in Business Administration with the University of Lucknow.

Sharing further details, Prof. Poonam Tandon said, “They also expressed a desire to collaborate with our Faculty of Engineering and Technology. We discussed the possibility of offering a dual master’s degree to interested students, considering that official master’s degrees in Spain typically span one year, while our master’s programs extend over two years.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the proposed collaboration, students completing their first year at the University of Lucknow will have the opportunity to travel to Barcelona to complete the second year of their master’s program. Upon successful completion of the second year, they will be eligible to receive dual master’s degrees from both universities, she said.

Additionally, students who complete their master’s at IQS will have the chance to extend their visa for an additional year, facilitating the exploration of job market opportunities.

The Spanish partners eagerly look forward to participating in the upcoming International Conference organised by the Department of Business Administration at the University of Lucknow on December 8-9.

Prof. Sangeeta Sahu, Head of the Department of Business Administration, conveyed, “Both parties will engage in further deliberations to ensure a comprehensive understanding before finalizing the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The University of Lucknow is looking to deepen its collaboration with IQS Ramon Llull University as this partnership promises to empower students and promote academic excellence on an international scale.