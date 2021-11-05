Lucknow: Air quality in UP cities worsens after Diwali celebrations

Lucknow Pollution levels in major cities of the state entered the severe zone on Friday, a day after Diwali, AQI (Air Quality Index) data of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) read.

West UP cities including Meerut recorded AQI of 435, Firozabad 449, Ghaziabad 470, Greater Noida 464, Baghpat 437 and Bulandshahar 444 and Vrindavan in Mathura 448 all recorded AQI above 400, which is considered severe for it can affect individuals with pre existing health conditions.

The state capital recorded AQI 278, Kanpur 321. AQI above 200 is considered poor while that above 300 is considered very poor.

Bursting of crackers across the cities during the Diwali, despite a ban, also contributed to the spike in AQI, according to UPPCB officials.

All these cities reflected a spike of around 100 points in the AQI numbers in 48 hours.

This is for the first time this season the overall AQI of most UP cities entered the severe zone, and it is set to only worsen due to weather conditions that have trapped the pollution caused by crackers, human activities and a rise in farm fires in neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana.

Ajay Sharma, member secretary of the UPPCB, said, “The air quality in UP cities depleted because of increase in human activities during the festive season. However, we have managed to control the AQI of the state capital by implementing multi-pronged measures. Such measures will also be implemented in other major cities in the coming days.”