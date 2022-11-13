Lucknow civic body ropes in religious leaders to spread awareness about vector-borne infections

LUCKNOW: To check the spread of vector-borne diseases in the city, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has roped in religious leaders to spread awareness. On Sunday, LMC authorities told religious leaders from all communities about vector-borne diseases in a special meeting at Babu Rajkumar auditorium. The religious leaders were told about the origins of diseases like dengue, chikungunya, JES, AES, Zika, and others.

Speaking on the development, municipal commissioner Indrajeet Singh said, “Religious leaders were told about the importance of cleanliness and not allowing collection of stagnant water, which becomes a potential breeding ground for mosquitoes. Therefore, stagnant water should be cleaned once a week. An appeal was made to all religious leaders to spread awareness among the people.”

The municipal commissioner also urged people to not use plastic products to conserve the environment. Recently, the use of plastic was banned on the day of the Guru Parv celebrations in the state capital.

During the meeting, one of the religious leaders requested the municipal commissioner to conduct regular fogging and spraying of anti-larva near religious places. Subsequently, the municipal commissioner ordered regular fogging around religious places.

