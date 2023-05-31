LDA to soon start registration of plots in proposed Education City

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) will soon open registration for plots in the Education City being developed on Mohan Road. The development comes after the DPR (Detailed Project Report) of the Mohan Road scheme was approved in the 177th meeting of the authority board, held under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Roshan Jacob on Wednesday.

At the meeting, LDA V-C Indramani Tripathi presented the layout plan prepared for the development of the Mohan Road scheme. Under this, a residential scheme will be developed on the lines of Chandigarh/Panchkula on 785.026 acres of acquired land in Pyarepur and Kaliakheda villages.

As part of the proposal, individual plots will be developed in 111.12 acres, group housing in 159.52 acres, commercial in 39.22 acres, community centre in 48.13 acres, roads in 183.24 acres, and transit space area in 9.28 acres. The Education City will also have 73.95 acres of land reserved for educational institutions. Besides, 159.85 acres will be reserved for a green belt.

The scheme will be divided into eight sectors, and there will be a provision for solid waste management, sectoral shopping centre and vendors in each sector. A 42-acre central park will also be built in the middle of the Education City. Also, a pond would be developed in an area of about 45,000 square metres. A rotary (traffic roundabout) will be developed at all major intersections of Mohan Road Scheme. A total of 2,485 plots -- ranging from 112.50 square metres to 450 square metres will also be carved out as part of the scheme.

Buy flats on ‘First Come First Serve’ basis

As many as 912 vacant flats of the Shravan Apartment, Aishbagh Heights and Samajwadi Lohia Enclave of Kanpur Road Scheme would be available online for sale under the LDA’s “first come first serve” scheme.

Enforcement team under retired military officers

During the meeting, a proposal was made by LDA V-C Indramani Tripathi for setting up an enforcement team to execute authority works approved by the board. Under this, an enforcement team will be set up under the command of a retired Colonel/Lieutenant Colonel-level officer from the Army. As part of this, three retired JCO (supervisor) rank officers will be posted as team leaders and 12 retired NCO/OR rank officers as commanders. The V-C said that the enforcement team will play an important role against illegal construction and encroachments.

