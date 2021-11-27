Lucknow: Don’t ignore, overactive bladder may impact your life, says doctor

LUCKNOW: Despite available treatment, many people suffer in personal and social life due to Over Active Bladder (OAB) that causes a frequent and sudden urge to urinate.

“Both men and women may suffer with OAB and it is an under-reported problem in the country. Therefore, exact number of cases is not known but studies mention that around 14% men suffer from OAB whereas around 12% women have some type of urinary incontinence issue,” said Prof Diwakar Dalela, senior faculty, department of urology at King George’s Medical University (KGMU).

According to him, when suffering with OAB one feels the need to pass urine many times during the day and night, and may also experience unintentional loss of urine. OAB is embarrassing and is potentially debilitating.

“It’s a condition that can be treated, but most patients do not consult doctors. If left untreated, OAB can negatively impact life by interfering in daily activities such as work, social activities, exercise, and sleep. Women who have gone through menopause and men who have had prostate problems are more likely to get OAB,” said Prof Dalela.

“Management of OAB involves an escalatory or stepping up the ladder approach. The first step is lifestyle changes, and next are oral medicines, progressing further to injections into the bladder wall, electrical stimulation of bladder-related nerves, and finally but very rarely, surgery,” he said.

Avoiding bladder irritants such as coffee, tea, carbonated beverages and spicy foods would also yield good results, he added.