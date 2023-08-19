Siddhu Moosewala murder case: Key conspirator Sachin Bishnoi & 2 assailants polished shooting skills in U.P.

LUCKNOW Senior police officials have revealed that Sachin Bishnoi, the cousin of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and a key conspirator in the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, along with two other hit men from the Bishnoi gang, Sachin Bhiwani and Kapil Pandit, honed their shooting skills at a farmhouse in Ayodhya before carrying out the fatal attack on the popular singer on May 29, 2022.

Siddhu Moosewala (PTI)

This revelation has come shortly after the extradition of Sachin Bishnoi from Azerbaijan to India. A senior police official, who is privy to the ongoing investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the Siddhu Moosewala murder case, confirmed that a team of two senior NIA officers recently visited Lucknow and Ayodhya to probe the matter. The official shared that Sachin Bishnoi and his two accomplices had stayed at various locations in the districts of Lucknow and Ayodhya.

The official added that local gangster-turned-politician Vikas Singh, based in Ayodhya, played a significant role in harbouring members of Lawrence Bishnoi’s criminal syndicate, including Sachin Bishnoi and the two assailants. “The trio had an extended stay at Vikas Singh’s farmhouse in Ayodhya’s Devgarh village, where they practiced aiming at targets before executing the killing of Siddhu Moosewala,” he reiterated.

Furthermore, the official stated that two other assailants, Deepak Surakhpur and Divyanshu, who were responsible for the RPG attack on Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali in 2022, found refuge in Vikas Singh’s village. Subsequently, they were provided accommodation in a flat within a high-rise residential building in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar Extension area. The official said that Singh utilised his relative’s house in the village to arrange shelter for members of the Bishnoi gang.

The police official also pointed out that Vikas Singh himself faces over 10 pending criminal cases in U.P., including charges of murder, attempted murder, violations of the Arms Act, and the Gangster Act. He revealed that Singh had a longstanding rivalry with mafioso-turned-politician Abhay Singh, who currently serves as the SP MLA for Ayodhya’s Ghosainganj assembly constituency.

The official further elaborated that Vikas Singh reportedly established connections with the Bishnoi gang in order to counter Abhay Singh, providing them with shelter. “Prior to his involvement with the Bishnoi gang, Vikas Singh’s name was linked to clashes with Abhay Singh during the Vidhan Sabha elections in February 2022,” he stated, adding that during those elections, Vikas Singh supported Abhay Singh’s opponent, Arti Tiwari, a BJP candidate and the wife of former BJP MLA Indra Pratap Tiwari (also known as Khaboo Tiwari).

Moreover, the official pointed out that in early 2020, following a double murder in Chandigarh that was allegedly orchestrated by the Bishnoi gang, the assailants Monu Dagar, Cheema, and Rajan sought refuge in Lucknow and found shelter with Singh.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rohit Kumar Singh Rohit K Singh is a Principal Correspondent. He writes on crime, police and social issues