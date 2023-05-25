Ensure uninterrupted power supply: U.P. govt to all dist admins

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday ordered all district administrations to ensure uninterrupted power supply. In a circular, Mahesh Kumar Gupta, the additional chief secretary (ACS) of U.P. energy department, asked all the divisional commissioners and the district magistrates to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

Divisional commissioners and DMs have been asked to review various aspects related to the supply at the local levels. (Representational photo)

In the circular, Gupta added that it was usual for power demand to rise with increasing summer heat. “Only two days back, the peak power demand had reached 26,166 MW. It was the highest this year so far. At present, there is enough power ‘tied up’ for supply to the entire state. If there are any disruptions, they are mainly due to power breakdowns at the local levels,” he said.

Gupta also asked the divisional commissioners and the district magistrates to review various aspects related to the supply at the local levels. This includes -- checking if the supply is being done according to the roster; swiftly fixing any faults that happens locally, attending to the complaints received on the power corporation’s helpline immediately, ensuring that all the stores have enough stocks of cables, transformers and associated paraphernalia.

He further directed strict implementation of rosters while adding that the public should be properly informed in advance in cases where a shutdown has to be done for repairs.