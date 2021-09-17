Lucknow inundated with record 228.6 mm rainfall, more in store

Lucknow The state capital received a record 228.6 mm rainfall in 36 hours from Wednesday morning till Thursday evening. The rain was incessant for at least 16 hours, starting during the wee hours of Thursday and continuing till late night, hitting life in a big way. The Met department has forecast more rain

Besides Lucknow, heavy to very heavy rainfall was recorded in more than 25 districts of the state. The Met department has forecast more rain in the next 48 hours.

At least 14 people, including three children, were killed and several injured in separate incidents caused due to heavy rain, state relief department officials confirmed.

“The state capital recorded 107 mm rainfall in 24 hours from 8.30 AM on Wednesday till 8.30 AM on Thursday. Our centres recorded an additional 121.6 mm rainfall till 8:30 PM on Thursday, totalling to 228.6 mm of rain,” confirmed director of the state MeT department JP Gupta. The heavy rain brought daily life to a grinding halt as roads caved in, trees fell, alleys got inundated and water entered houses in many parts of the city.

As per the state MeT Department, Thursday’s rain was one of the maximums recorded in the past decade (within 24 hours) in Lucknow in September. The state capital recorded 138 mm rainfall within 24 hours on September 14 in 2012.

As per the data of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), UP recorded an average of 30 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours which is 334% more than normal. Most rain was reported from Amethi, Ayodhya, Basti, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Sant Kabir Nagar, Sant Ravidas Nagar and Sultanpur districts where it was 1000% more than normal.

“Several incidents of kuchcha houses caving in due to heavy rain have been reported across Uttar Pradesh since Wednesday night. Around 14 deaths were reported in these incidents till Thursday evening, as per information provided by the respective district magistrates. The information is being compiled and districts officials have been directed to ensure proper medical treatment to the injured and monetary relief to the kin of the deceased,” said Ranvir Prasad, relief commissioner of Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh has recorded normal monsoon this year till date. The state received 665.4 mm rainfall this monsoon season till September 16, which is very close to normal rainfall of 739.7mm, according to IMD data.

More rain in next 48 hours

Uttar Pradesh may experience heavy rain in the next 48 hours, according to the forecast issued by IMD on Thursday. “Heavy rain is expected to occur in scattered manner across Uttar Pradesh in 48 hours. The state capital will experience average rainfall on Friday,” said JP Gupta. “The rain over Uttar Pradesh was caused by an area of low pressure that has built up in the past few days. The pressure area will subside slowly in the next 48 hours, providing relief,” he added.

Considering the forecast, an alert has been sounded across the state, directing district officials to make arrangements to counter losses caused by heavy rain. State and districts level disaster management committees have also been put on alert.

Major rivers flowing above danger mark

Major rivers, including Ganga, Rapti, Kuwano and Sharda are flowing above the danger mark as per data of the flood management information system centre. (FMISC), Lucknow. Heavy rain in UP is expected to increase the water level in the next 24 hours.

According to information, river Ganga is flowing 0.2 metres above the danger mark in Badaun and river Rapti is flowing 0.19 metres above the danger level in Gorakhpur. In Lakhimpur Kheri, river Sharda is flowing 0.3 metres above the danger mark while Kuwano in Gonda is flowing 0.4 metres above the danger mark.

The administration in each of these districts has deployed district disaster management committees to help people in low-lying areas.