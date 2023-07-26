40-yr-old man rapes 5-yr old girl; leaves minor in field believing her to be dead

LUCKNOW A 40-year-old man allegedly raped a five-year-old girl living in his neighbourhood and thereafter, left her in a sugarcane field, believing her to be dead. The incident took place in a Barabanki village on Tuesday. Accused’s son tells police that his father took the girl along with him; victim’s condition critical (HT Photo)

During investigation, the accused’s son, who is also the girl’s age, told police that his father took the girl along with him while she was playing. Subsequently, police recovered the girl lying in the field on Wednesday morning based on the confession of the accused.

Barabanki Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), North, Ashutosh Mishra, said that the accused, Rinku Verma, has been arrested after registering an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) and sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act in the matter.

Sharing further details, the ASP said that the girl’s parents said that she had gone missing while playing with another child in the neighbourhood around 3 pm on Tuesday. The girl’s family started searching for her after this. However, when she was not found for around two hours, they approached the Rampur police station.

The senior cop further said that the police immediately swung into action and launched a combing operation in nearby areas but failed to find her. He said the girl’s mother was alleging role of three other persons behind the girl’s disappearance but the police reacted sensibly and questioned some children of the girl’s age group.

“The son of the accused, while interacting with cops, said -- Papa usko saath lekar jaa rahe the (My father was taking her along). Following which, the boy’s father, Rinku Verma, was rigorously interrogated. Ultimately, he confessed his crime. On his confession, the girl was recovered from the sugarcane field and was found alive,” the ASP and added, “She was immediately rushed to district hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment. Her condition is still critical”.

He said the accused, during interrogation, revealed that the girl become unconscious during sexual assault, and he left her in the field believing her to be dead. The accused even started beating his son when he informed cops about him taking along the girl. He said further investigation is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON