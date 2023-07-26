Home / Cities / Others / 40-yr-old man rapes 5-yr old girl; leaves minor in field believing her to be dead

40-yr-old man rapes 5-yr old girl; leaves minor in field believing her to be dead

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 26, 2023 06:06 PM IST

The ASP said that the girl’s parents said that she had gone missing while playing with another child in the neighbourhood around 3 pm on Tuesday.

LUCKNOW A 40-year-old man allegedly raped a five-year-old girl living in his neighbourhood and thereafter, left her in a sugarcane field, believing her to be dead. The incident took place in a Barabanki village on Tuesday.

Accused’s son tells police that his father took the girl along with him; victim’s condition critical (HT Photo)
Accused’s son tells police that his father took the girl along with him; victim’s condition critical (HT Photo)

During investigation, the accused’s son, who is also the girl’s age, told police that his father took the girl along with him while she was playing. Subsequently, police recovered the girl lying in the field on Wednesday morning based on the confession of the accused.

Barabanki Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), North, Ashutosh Mishra, said that the accused, Rinku Verma, has been arrested after registering an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape) and sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act in the matter.

Sharing further details, the ASP said that the girl’s parents said that she had gone missing while playing with another child in the neighbourhood around 3 pm on Tuesday. The girl’s family started searching for her after this. However, when she was not found for around two hours, they approached the Rampur police station.

The senior cop further said that the police immediately swung into action and launched a combing operation in nearby areas but failed to find her. He said the girl’s mother was alleging role of three other persons behind the girl’s disappearance but the police reacted sensibly and questioned some children of the girl’s age group.

“The son of the accused, while interacting with cops, said -- Papa usko saath lekar jaa rahe the (My father was taking her along). Following which, the boy’s father, Rinku Verma, was rigorously interrogated. Ultimately, he confessed his crime. On his confession, the girl was recovered from the sugarcane field and was found alive,” the ASP and added, “She was immediately rushed to district hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment. Her condition is still critical”.

He said the accused, during interrogation, revealed that the girl become unconscious during sexual assault, and he left her in the field believing her to be dead. The accused even started beating his son when he informed cops about him taking along the girl. He said further investigation is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out