In Lucknow, minors held for trying to loot jewellery shop; say they were inspired by YouTube & OTT shows

LUCKNOW Inspired by YouTube and OTT shows, three minors tried to loot a jewellery shop in the Faizullaganj area under Madiyaon police station on May 30. The three minors, who were arrested on Sunday (June 4), have confessed to the crime while adding that they tried to loot the shop in a bid to make quick bucks for a birthday party, said police.

The CCTV footage retrieved from the jewellery shop also helped the police teams. (HT Photo)

The arrests were made by the joint team of Madiyaon police unit and the crime branch of Lucknow Police after a tip off from an informer. The CCTV footage retrieved from the jewellery shop also helped the police teams, added officials.

“Earlier, on May 30, three minors entered a jeweller shop. They had their faces covered with masks and towels. The three tried to take away jewellery from the store. However, after failing to decamp with anything, they threatened the shopkeeper with weapons and fled from the spot on their two-wheelers, which did not have any number plates. Subsequently, an FIR was lodged on the complaint of the shop owner Harsh Maheshwari against the unidentified criminals under section 506 of the IPC,” said Quasim Abidi, DCP (North).

“On Sunday afternoon, while the police were in search of the accused, cops arrested them after a tip off from an informer. Weapons such as .315 bore, three live cartridges, and a motorcycle without a license plate used during the robbery were found in their possession. Vehicles have been seized as they lacked a license,” said a press release by Lucknow Police.

During police questioning, the accused -- all Madiyaon residents -- said that they required ₹25,000 to celebrate the birthday of one of the accused. As a result, they intended to loot the jewellery store, and they got the idea after watching a video on YouTube and a web series. They had tried pulling off a crime like before as well but were caught, and hence, they tried looting a new shop this time.

“Charges under Arms Act have been added to the FIR and the minors have been sent to a juvenile correctional home,” added police.

