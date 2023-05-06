Home / Cities / Others / NCC cadets participate in speech competition on freedom struggle

NCC cadets participate in speech competition on freedom struggle

ByHT Correspondent
May 06, 2023 09:22 PM IST

Brigadier Neeraj Punetha, group commander, inaugurated the event and coached the cadets on how to effectively communicate their points in public speaking scenarios.

LUCKNOW The National Cadet Corps group headquarters in Lucknow organised a speech competition on Saturday at Mahanagar-based Montfort Inter College. The contest was held on the topic of India’s freedom struggle amongst cadets of seven battalions under the Lucknow group.

The contest aimed to help the cadets build better communication skills. (HT Photo)

As many as 14 finalists were selected from across the seven battalions for the inter-battalion speech competition. This contest aimed to help the cadets build better communication skills.

Members of the NCC battalions amongst other officers were also present at the event.

The winners of the Hindi speech competition were from 3 U.P. Naval NCC, 5 and 64 U.P. Battalion, while the prize winners of the English speech competition were from 5 and 64 U.P. Battalion and 19 U.P. Girls’ Battalion.

lucknow national cadet corps
