Day after suspension, two cops booked for ‘torturing’ civil service aspirant

LUCKNOW The two cops, who allegedly misbehaved with a civil service aspirant on Tuesday, were booked on charges of robbery and assault on Thursday. Earlier, on Wednesday, they were suspended for their misconduct.

“On the basis of a complaint submitted by Vineet Singh, a case was registered against both the accused policemen at Manak Nagar police station on Thursday,” said ACP Kakori Anup Kumar.

The two cops accused in the case are -- head constable Gajendra Singh and constable Anmol Singh from Manak Nagar police station. DCP West Rahul Raj suspended the accused cops on Wednesday after they were found guilty in prima facie investigation.

In his complaint, 22-year-old civil service aspirant Vineet has claimed that the two cops were mistreating a cab driver for allegedly sleeping inside his car and obstructing the flow of the traffic on the Bara Birwa intersection. When Singh opposed to their conduct, the cops turned on him instead.

The cops allegedly dragged the Vineet to the nearby police outpost thrashed him and even tried to frame him under the NDPS Act. According to Vineet, the accused cops broke his phone as well. Somehow, he reached out to his IPS friend from Madhya Pradesh, who reported the matter to ACP Kakori.

