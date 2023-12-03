Lucknow police bust reckless driving rampage; 2 held

LUCKNOW: A day after chief minister Yogi Adityanath gave a stern directive to clamp down on traffic violators, the Lucknow police swiftly responded by arresting two individuals and impounding their vehicles in a rash driving case.

The incident unfolded as a group of five individuals, accompanied by 20-25 associates, wreaked havoc on the roads of the BBD police station area. Riding a fleet of 13 vehicles, including SUVs and cars, they were charged with reckless driving, obstructing public pathways, and endangering the lives of innocent bystanders.

Sub-inspector Shashi Kapoor, leading a team deployed near Kisan Path for traffic management on November 30, filed the complaint against the culprits. Among those named in the case were Shekhar Kaushal of Gomti Nagar, Harshit Gupta of Chinhat, Divyansh Awasthi, Harsh Yadav, and Asraf Khan, along with their unidentified aides.

ADC (East) Syed Ali Abbas said, “The police promptly registered a case and initiated an investigation.” Two arrests were made --Asar Ahmed Khan, a 22-year-old Chinhat resident and second-year Law student, and Harshit Gupta, a 23-year-old unemployed individual from Chinhat, formerly employed in the high court. The seized vehicles included a Thar belonging to Asar and a Scorpio belonging to Gupta.

“All of them have been booked under IPC sections 279 (negligent driving), 283 (obstruction in public place), 336 (endangering life),” announced the police.

Eyewitness accounts reported that the accused, accompanied by their aides, paraded in a convoy of 12-13 vehicles along Lucknow Ayodhya Road. They chanted slogans in praise of Shekhar Kaushal, addressing him as “Shekhar Kaushal Bhaiya.” The procession disrupted regular traffic flow, with some youths standing on footrests and hanging out of vehicle windows, creating a hazardous situation.

Sub-inspector Shashi Kapoor, recounting the incident, said, “The revelry not only impeded traffic but also posed a significant threat to the lives of commuters, as the miscreants drove recklessly in a dangerous manner.” The crackdown serves as a stern reminder of the authorities’ commitment to maintaining public safety on the city’s roads.

Lucknow Police busts reckless driving rampage; 2 held

HT Correspondent

