Newly-constituted Mahigawa police station set to be 53rd in Lucknow Police Commissionerate

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Police Commissionerate will soon get a new police station in the north zone of the city as the Itaunja police station limits are being divided, said senior government officials here on Monday. The GO was issued by the special secretary of Uttar Pradesh. (Representative photo)

As per a Government Order (GO) dated July 21, Itaunja police station’s Mahigawa police outpost will now be notified as an independent police station. The GO was issued by the special secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Yogesh Kumar. HT has a downloaded copy of the GO issued for the formation of the new police station.

It will be the 10th police station to be constituted in the state capital since the introduction of the Police Commissionerate system in January 2020. Previously, Rahimabad, Sairpur, BBD, Bijnor, Dubagga, Gomti Nagar Extension, Sushant Golf City, and Madeyganj, and the second Mahila Thana were formed after the introduction of the Police Commissionerate system in the state capital. With the latest addition, a total of 53 police stations will be functional in the Lucknow Police Commissionerate.

A senior police official said the new police station will initially become operational from the police outpost itself. Later, a suitable building will be taken on rent, if required. The staff strength of the police station is yet to be decided.